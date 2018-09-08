Home Cities Vijayawada

Girl dies, boy survives in  suicide pact

A 21-year-old girl died while her boyfriend survived after they consumed pesticide on Friday as part of their suicide pact.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A 21-year-old girl died while her boyfriend survived after they consumed pesticide on Friday as part of their suicide pact.According to Penuganchiprolu sub-inspector I Avinash, the deceased girl, Sadam Sandhya, reportedly fell in love with Shaik Sadik (22) of the same village and kept the affair a secret from their parents. While Sandhya discontinued her studies after class X and helped her mother in household chores, Sadik completed degree and is working in a private company. When the parents started looking for matches for Sandhya, the youngsters feared that their elders would not approve of their marriage.

On Friday afternoon, they decided to commit suicide and consumed pesticide at their respective homes. Soon after the parents of Sadik and Sandhya noticed them unconscious, they rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the girl died. Sadik is said to be out of danger. When two similar incidents were reported from the same village, police conducted an inquiry.

