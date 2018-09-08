Home Cities Vijayawada

Historic necessity to ensure TDP defeat in next polls, says BJP State president

He promised that Prakasam district would be included in the list of backward districts along with the existing seven.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said there is a ‘historic necessity’ to ensure that the TDP does not form government in the State in 2019. He was speaking at the felicitation of N Ramesh Naidu for being elected as the State president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday.  

“Ensuring TDP’s defeat in the 2019 elections is as important as ensuring Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister once again. The State is reeking of corruption and the TDP has failed in addressing public issues. The State’s development is possible only if the BJP comes to power. Unlike the TDP, we will ensure a corruption-free governance with focus on development,” Kanna said. 

He promised that Prakasam district would be included in the list of backward districts along with the existing seven. The BJP State chief will visit all districts from September 15 to expose the TDP government.

At the constituency meeting held in Machilipatnam later in the day, state in-charge of party affairs V Muraleedharan said the TDP quit the NDA only after facing inconvenient and tough questions. He pointed out that there was corruption in every government department.  “As questions about maladministration and corrupt governance started troubling TDP, it diverted public attention by severing ties with BJP,” he observed.

State general secretary V Satya Murthy, in another press meet, said the party has chalked out a two-pronged approach — to strengthen the BJP at the booth-level and take failures and corruption of the TDP into the masses — at the core committee meeting held recently. “As a part of it, Kanna will tour all the districts from September 15. We will also take up ‘Seva Saptaham’ from September 17 to 25,” Satya Murthy added.  

