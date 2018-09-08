Home Cities Vijayawada

History narrated via coins, currency notes

Currency belonging to 250 countries from the first century AD to the 21st century were displayed year-wise and mint-wise across the hall.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The three-day Vijayawada coins expo, conducted with the support of Numismatic and Philately Association, was inaugurated by Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham in Sreedhar CCE college on Friday.Currency on themes such as environment, sports, and Andhra, Indian and international history, were displayed at the exhibition by their collectors, who narrated to the visitors the story behind them. 

Currency belonging to 250 countries from the first century AD to the 21st century were displayed year-wise and mint-wise across the hall. Two of the most coveted possessions of the Numismatic Association members were the world’s first gold and silver notes, and the biggest currency note in the world.
Six thousand such notes were released, and three of them made their way to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Currency that was minted erroneously, unusable during the time of its printing, was also on display at the exhibition.K Sreedhar, Owner of Sreedhar CCE College and the organiser of the event, claimed that they were of high value, but refused to quote their exact price. He further said that all the coins and currency notes in the exhibition combined could fetch anywhere between `10 to `15 crore.

