Interlinking of rivers only answer to drought: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that interlinking of rivers is the only solution to overcome water scarcity, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that despite inadequate rainfall this year, it was possible for the government to provide irrigation water to Rayalaseema and Krishna delta because of the interlinking of Godavari and Krishna rivers through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS). He said that the ICRISAT cited the PLIS as the best example of integrated water management system in the State.

He stressed the need for linking of all major rivers in the State, including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Krishna, Penna and Galeru to ensure integrated water supply to all regions in the State. During the short discussion on interlinking of rivers in the AP Legislative Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said it was right time to plan for utilisation of water going waste into the sea from various rivers by linking them. He said of the total 2,860 tmc of water received through all the rivers such as Godavari, Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Paleru and Munneru, 2,212 tmc flowed into the sea.

Giving details of the existing water in various reservoirs, progress of various irrigation projects being constructed by the government, Naidu said the first phase of Veligonda tunnel would be completed by Sankranti next year. He said his government was targeting to provide irrigation water to two crore acres as against the existing 1.4 crore acres in the State.

Referring to progress of Polavaram project, the Chief Minister said 57.90 per cent of the works were completed so far and spillway gallery work was planned on September 12. He invited the Assembly Speaker and all the legislators to participate in the Polavaram spillway gallery walk.

Govt will protect interest of ryots

Naidu assured that his government would protect the interests of farmers in drought-affected areas. The government initiated several measures to extend assistance to the drought-hit areas. The government was taking steps to spend `111 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the benefit of 5,391 farmers in Kadapa district. Seeds of alternative crops and micro-nutrients were being supplied to the farmers in drought-hit areas. He said zero budget farming in five lakh acres introduced by his government was a model for the world. “The United Nations invited me to a presentation on zero budget farming,”

Naidu said.