Mystery over death of  hotel worker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old hotel worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nuzvid town on Friday. He also had injuries on his legs. Passers-by, who saw the body lying on the road side, informed Nuzvid police, who reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

According to Nuzvid CI M Ramkumar, the deceased has been identified as Batthula Malleswara Rao (45). After examining the crime spot, the police said that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and often came to work in an inebriated condition.A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered.