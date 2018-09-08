Home Cities Vijayawada

Organisers to take police nod for setting up Ganesh pandals in city

City police have framed a new set of rules and given additional responsibilities to organisers of Ganesh pandals so as to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during Vinayaka Chaturthi.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   City police have framed a new set of rules and given additional responsibilities to organisers of Ganesh pandals so as to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during Vinayaka Chaturthi.  With the festival round the corner, police informed all the associations to set up Ganesh pandals in their respective localities by taking permission from the Vijayawada police commissionerate. The police warned that action would be taken against the guilty. 

To maintain law and order and avoid confusion, the applicants should take permission from Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC) counter at Mahila Police station near Ramesh Hospital on Bandar Road, the police said. The UPSC counter has received around 500 applications so far. After scrutiny, the applications will be sent to the respective police station for verification.

The city police told the organisers to obtain permission by submitting no objection certificates (NoCs) from Fire department, Electricity department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. “The three NoCs are mandatory and one officer from every police station will act as coordinator and visit the place mentioned by the applicant. Only after verification will the applicant be allowed to set up a pandal,” Commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

In a circular issued by the police, Rao ruled out use of loudspeakers and firecrackers during immersion of the idol. “The applicants should include all details such as height and weight of the idol, location of pandal, vehicular strength and date of immersion and the like. With an aim so as not to disturb the public, sound limit has been kept at 55 decibels during day-time and 45 decibels in the night.” 

