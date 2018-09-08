TDP men go on rampage?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal of Amrita Sai Institute of Science and Technology lodged a complaint with Kanchikacherla police against some Telugu Desam Party activists for allegedly creating a ruckus on their college premises on Friday afternoon.The TDP activists allegedly damaged the furniture in the security outpost and attacked the security personnel when the latter objected to holding of birthday celebrations of actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna on the premises of the institute.

However, the Kanchikacherla police denied that they received any complaint.

According to the local sources, scores of TDP activists conducted a bike rally in Kanchikacherla town and tried to go into the college. When the security personnel did not allow them, they abused and attacked them before barging into the college.

While the young activists were performing stunts in the playground, the principal of the college noted all the vehicle registration numbers and lodged a complaint with the police. “Most of them were in an inebriated state and created tension inside the college by honking and performing stunts,” said the college security.When TNIE contacted Kanchikacherla police, they said, “Till now, we have not received any complaint in this regard.”