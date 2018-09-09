Careless dumping of construction material, debris posing threat

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indiscriminate dumping of construction material and debris from demolished buildings has become a bane of Davu Buchaiah Colony for a long time now. Locals accuse the civic body of turning a blind eye to the heaps of sands and bricks dumped here, which is the leading reason for many two-wheeler accidents.

The indiscriminate dumping has turned into an everlasting problem, which is not only troubling the residents, but also commuters. “It seems that the civic body is least bothered about the safety of residents and commuters. The narrow roads are choked with construction materials. A week ago, a rider met with an accident while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with an autorickshaw,” K Subramanyam, a resident said.

The locals are demanding that the civic body impose a ban on dumping of construction materials and punish the violators. Y Sai Priya, another resident of the locality, criticised the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials for their lackadaisical attitude. She said the recent awards that the civic body won has made its officials complacent as they are now less bothered about such issues. Another issue bothering the area is poor sanitation. “Poor sanitation is worrying the locals.

Also, vacant land has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Officials should swing into action before spread of any disease,” she said.When contacted, VMC town planning officials said that several complaints over dumping of constrction material had come to their notice and the public are requesting decongestion of city roads.

The sanitation workers have already been instructed to clear the waste, they said, adding that the staff were asked to impose fines on defaulters. Responding to the poor condition of roads in the colony, Chief Engineer P Adiseshu said that tenders have been invited for recarpeting of the damaged internal roads and the works would commence shortly.