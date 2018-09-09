Home Cities Vijayawada

Careless dumping of construction material, debris posing threat

Indiscriminate dumping of construction material and debris from demolished buildings has become a bane of Davu Buchaiah Colony for a long time now. 

Published: 09th September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

causing much inconvenience to the commuters | R V K Rao

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indiscriminate dumping of construction material and debris from demolished buildings has become a bane of Davu Buchaiah Colony for a long time now. Locals accuse the civic body of turning a blind eye to the heaps of sands and bricks dumped here, which is the leading reason for many two-wheeler accidents.

The indiscriminate dumping has turned into an everlasting problem, which is not only troubling the residents, but also commuters. “It seems that the civic body is least bothered about the safety of residents and commuters. The narrow roads are choked with construction materials. A week ago, a rider met with an accident while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with an autorickshaw,” K Subramanyam, a resident said. 

The locals are demanding that the civic body impose a ban on dumping of construction materials and punish the violators. Y Sai Priya, another resident of the locality, criticised the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials for their lackadaisical attitude. She said the recent awards that the civic body won has made its officials complacent as they are now less bothered about such issues. Another issue bothering the area is poor sanitation. “Poor sanitation is worrying the locals.

Also, vacant land has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Officials should swing into action before spread of any disease,” she said.When contacted, VMC town planning officials said that several complaints over dumping of constrction material had come to their notice and the public are requesting decongestion of city roads. 

The sanitation workers have already been instructed to clear the waste, they said, adding that the staff were asked to impose fines on defaulters. Responding to the poor condition of roads in the colony, Chief Engineer P Adiseshu said that tenders have been invited for recarpeting of the damaged internal roads and the works would commence shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
demolished buildings debris Davu Buchaiah Colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality