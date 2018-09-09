Home Cities Vijayawada

Five held for performing black magic in AP's Vuyyur mandal

With the villagers alerting the police about the banned practice, the cops rushed to the spot and took five persons into custody, including the owner of the house, U Sambasiva Rao.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Veeravalli village of Vuyyur mandal on Saturday afternoon after the news of some persons having been performing black magic in a house for the last three months spread like a wildfire.

With the villagers alerting the police about the banned practice, the cops rushed to the spot and took five persons into custody, including the owner of the house, U Sambasiva Rao. According to the police, the house owner was accused of performing black magic, along with four of his friends, in search for treasure. He was also accused to have dug a pit inside his house. When police inspected the house, they found the pit. Based on a complaint lodged by the villagers, a case was registered.

