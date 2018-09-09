Private employee lets down parents, kills self in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in his residence at Vaagu Centre in Chittinagar on Friday night after his parents scolded him for cheating them. According to II Town police inspector K Murthy, the deceased K Ravi Kiran was a private employee and lived with his mother K Padmaja in a rented house. His father and younger brother work in Kharagpur. A few months ago, Kiran reportedly borrowed money from his parents on the pretext of constructing a house of his own at Thullur village. He told his parents that he had purchased a piece of land for the purpose.

Trusting his words and hoping that he would settle down in life, they gave `2.5 lakh as a loan. They even sent invitations to relatives and friends for the house-warming function slated for Friday. When he switched off his mobile and came home late on Friday night, his mother and relatives reprimanded Kiran for cheating them and demanded an explanation.

“Kiran took money from his parents by telling lies that he would use the money to construct a house at Thullur. When his parents made arrangements for house-warming function, Kiran revealed the truth and later committed suicide by hanging himself in the kitchen,” said the inspector.A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered.