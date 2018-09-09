Home Cities Vijayawada

Robotic centre in Vijayawada soon

AP Innovation Society CEO Winny Patro has said it will set up robotic centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. 

Published: 09th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   AP Innovation Society CEO Winny Patro has said it will set up robotic centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. The society is planning to conduct two back-to-back hackathons for students — a gaming hackathon on September 10 and a Fintech Hackathon on Sept 17.“AP must be developed as an innovation hub, where large number of inventions and innovations have to take place,” says Winny. 

He said that entrepreneurship skills among the students would be encouraged, paving way for innovations. “We will set up incubation centres and organise boot camps at colleges. We have partnered with 200 domain experts for mentoring students. We will also motivate students to come up with start-up ideas,” the Innovation Society CEO said. Apart from conducting gaming and Fintech hackathons, Smart city hackathon will be organised in first week of October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality