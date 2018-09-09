Robotic centre in V’wada soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Innovation Society CEO Winny Patro has said it will set up robotic centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati soon. The society is planning to conduct two back-to-back hackathons for students — a gaming hackathon on September 10 and a Fintech Hackathon on Sept 17.“AP must be developed as an innovation hub, where large number of inventions and innovations have to take place,” says Winny.

He said that entrepreneurship skills among the students would be encouraged, paving way for innovations. “We will set up incubation centres and organise boot camps at colleges. We have partnered with 200 domain experts for mentoring students. We will also motivate students to come up with start-up ideas,” the Innovation Society CEO said. Apart from conducting gaming and Fintech hackathons, Smart city hackathon will be organised in first week of October.