Sanitation workers threaten strike from September 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government scrap GO No 279 issued to entrust sanitation works in the municipalities and urban local bodies to private companies, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to go on strike from September 15.

JAC leader M David on Saturday served the strike notice to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) additional commissioner (General) D Chandrasekhar. Speaking on the occasion, David said the JAC leaders had met Municipal Minister P Narayana recently urging the government to fulfil the long-pending demands of the sanitation workers in municipalities/corporations across the State.

However, the minister didn’t give any assurance, forcing the workers to stay away from their duties, he said. Disclosing their future course of action, the JAC leader said the sanitation workers would boycott work on September 11 and stage a protest at the municipal corporation office. “The State government should respond to the demands of the JAC by September 14 or else we will boycott work from the next day,’’ David said.