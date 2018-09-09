Snake scare at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panic gripped devotees after they spotted a snake just a few feet away from the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, on Saturday. The snake was spotted by some devotees in the `100-queue at Mukha Mandapam around 12:15 pm, minutes after they were allowed to have darshan after offering ‘Nivedhana’ to the presiding deity.

The snake did not do any harm to the devotees and by the time temple authorities reached the spot to catch the snake, it had disappeared. Suspecting the presence of snake near the queue at Mukha Mandapam, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma directed the engineering department officials to search the premises and snake catchers swung into action. The drama continued for more than two-and-half hours, but temple authorities could not find it. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam authorities cancelled ‘Antralaya Darshan’ for devotees to track down the snake.

Earlier in January, a five-foot snake had created panic among devotees on the Ghat Road. The temple authorities came to the spot to catch the snake, but it had escaped into the hills without causing any harm to the devotees. Similarly, a snake was spotted at the hill shrine in November 2016. At that time, forest officials caught the snake and released to the nearby forest.