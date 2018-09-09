Home Cities Vijayawada

Snake scare at Kanaka Durga temple

Panic gripped devotees after they spotted a snake just a few feet away from the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, on Saturday. 

Published: 09th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Panic gripped devotees after they spotted a snake just a few feet away from the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, on Saturday. The snake was spotted by some devotees in the `100-queue at Mukha Mandapam around 12:15 pm, minutes after they were allowed to have darshan after offering ‘Nivedhana’ to the presiding deity.

The snake did not do any harm to the devotees and by the time temple authorities reached the spot to catch the snake, it had disappeared. Suspecting the presence of snake near the queue at Mukha Mandapam, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma directed the engineering department officials to search the premises and snake catchers swung into action. The drama continued for more than two-and-half hours, but temple authorities could not find it. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam authorities cancelled ‘Antralaya Darshan’ for devotees to track down the snake.

Earlier in January, a five-foot snake had created panic among devotees on the Ghat Road. The temple authorities came to the spot to catch the snake, but it had escaped into the hills without causing any harm to the devotees. Similarly, a snake was spotted at the hill shrine in November 2016. At that time, forest officials caught the snake and  released to the nearby forest.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality