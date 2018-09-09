‘Upset’ Vijayawada housewife ends life; different theories on motive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear stomach pain, a 30-year-old woman, Pasam Chandrika, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house under Machavaram police station limits on Saturday. While the family of the deceased woman claimed that she had committed suicide due to ill health, it was suspected that she had other reason behind her tragic decision.

According to Machavaram inspector Saherunissa, the victim, who had married a city-based accountant, Suryam, 10 years ago and had two children, locked up herself in the bedroom and did not respond to repeated phone calls from her husband and her parents at around 2 pm on Saturday. According to the CI, Chandrika looked depressed.

Suspecting something was amiss, they rushed home and broke the door open and found Chandrika hanging to the ceiling. Upon receiving information, Machavaram police reached the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

However, sources said Chandrika was depressed after an argument with her sister-in-law over driving licence issue and took the extreme decision. “We came to know that both Chandrika and her sister-in-law applied for two-wheeler licences and obtained them some days ago. When the discussion arose on who applied for the licence, a heated argument broke out between the two. Chandrika was said to be a short-tempered woman and committed suicide over the perceived insult,” said inspector Saherunissa.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000