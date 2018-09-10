CM N Chandrababu Naidu to launch website for youth dole scheme on September 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch ‘Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham’, a website to enable jobless youth to register themselves for the monthly allowance scheme, on September 14. The unemployment dole will be disbursed from October 2. IT minister Nara Lokesh said that the State government aims at bridging the gap between education and job market by giving the youth access to several skill development and employment opportunities.

The IT department has coordinated with all universities in the State to create a single platform for registration, apprenticeship and skill development.“The website will act similar to an employment exchange platform and will be open to all companies across the country. The companies can select from a talent pool as per their requirements and schedule interviews online,” he said.

The IT department is also in the process of creating a special mobile app. Once registered, `1,000 would be credited in the bank accounts of eligible youth in the first week of every month.