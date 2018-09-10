Expo to promote scientific attitude

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) in association with Regional Science Centre, Tirupati will hold a Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) for students of the district from September 14 to October 11, APCOST Vijayawada project officer, J Dhilleswara Rao said.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Rao said that the mobile science expo vehicle will tour across the district for 26 days. The aim is to provide students an opportunity to interact with scientific experts and promote a scientific attitude among them,” he added. “The mobile unit will comprise an educational officer, technical officer and driver, Rao said. Disclosing the tour details, he said that vehicle will be flagged off from ZP High School, Gollapalle.