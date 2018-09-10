‘Missing’ students traced in hrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four first-year intermediate students of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Nidamanuru, went missing from the college campus after their parents were summoned by the principal because they were caught smoking in their hostel room by the warden, Satish.Afraid of being humiliated in front of their parents, they escaped from the campus by jumping over the campus wall in the wee hours of Sunday.

However, the police traced them when they made phone calls to their parents on Sunday afternoon.

According to Patamata circle inspector K Umamaheswara Rao, G Nikhil Yadav (16), N Harshavardhan (16), Y Sumith (16) and J Chandramouli (16), are first year students of MPC in Raman Bhavan - I campus of Sri Chaitanya Junior College.