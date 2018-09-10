‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be holding ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme on Monday at its Vijayawada office.Employers’ associations and trade unions can participate in the event. The EPFO has sought suggestions and improvements from all stakeholders through the programme. All EPF subscribers, as well as employers and the stakeholders under the jurisdiction of District Office, Vijayawada (Krishna district) can submit grievances on or before September 6. The Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme will be observed on 10th of every month at the Vijayawada district office.