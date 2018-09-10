Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Op Garuda’ scripted by TDP, enacted by Sivaji: BJP

They alleged that Sivaji was on the TDP’s payroll to act as per the party’s direction.

Published: 10th September 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Condemning the conspiracy theory floated by actor Sivaji,  State BJP leaders on Sunday alleged that ‘Operation Garuda’ was scripted by the TDP to divert public attention from its unholy alliance with the Congress in Telangana. They warned of legal action against the actor for trying to create unrest among the people by making baseless allegations.

Addressing media persons here, BJP official spokespersons Kota Sai Krishna and Chagarlamudi Gayathri, said, “When neither the Central nor the State intelligence units were unaware of the conspiracy, how did Sivaji get to know about Operation Garuda? He is only reading out the script given by the TDP to divert the public attention.”

They alleged that Sivaji was on the TDP’s payroll to act as per the party’s direction. “The conspiracy theory is a ploy by the TDP to project BJP in a bad light. This will only lead to law and order problems in the State. Hence, the actor must reveal who his source was. Otherwise, legal action should be taken against him,” they added. 

