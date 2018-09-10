Polavaram: State to submit final draft of revised DPR to CWC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department is likely to submit the final draft of the revised particulars of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) of the Polavaram project to the Central Water Commission (CWC) through the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) in the next few days. Some officials will also leave for New Delhi this week for another round of discussions.

Even after 13 months of submission of the Detailed Project Report-2 (DPR-2), the officials said that the file was still in a preliminary stage of approval. “The CWC does not have any issue with the cost escalation in the civil works and is satisfied with the documents submitted. The queries are related to the LARR, as it occupies the major share of the revised cost estimates. We will submit the necessary information in the next three-four days. After that, we will push for the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting for faster approval of the DPR-2,” a senior official told TNIE.

However, the official observed that it may take a few more weeks for the DPR-2 to be scrutinised by the TAC. “A technical team has recently visited the project site. It will submit its observations to the CWC, following which the TAC will meet and forward it to the Union Water Resources Ministry. It will be forwarded to the Union Finance Ministry. Then, it will be sent to the Union Cabinet. All this will take time,” the official explained.

Naidu to visit project site

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit the project site on September 12 to inaugurate the Spillway Gallery Walk area. The gallery is one of the critical parts of the spillway, which will help in monitoring and managing water. The gallery will have three control rooms for water management.