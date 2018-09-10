Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR officials to meet MPs on September 25

Published: 10th September 2018 01:46 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With an objective to speed up the works of ongoing development projects in Krishna district, the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) is going to hold a meeting with MPs Kesineni Srinivas and Konakalla Narayana Rao in city on September 25.According to SCR officials, the meeting is significant because they had recently released a ‘White Paper’ ahead of Parliament session over the progress of development projects taken up by the SCR in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Guntur parliamentary constituencies under Amaravati.

In the paper, the officials stated that around `365 crore has been sanctioned for execution of infrastructure projects under Vijayawada division and works worth of `573.78 crore are in progress. They also mentioned that works with a budget of `1, 3951 crore are proposed and a deadline of March 2019 is set for them. Officials provided the status of ongoing/upcoming projects in Vijayawada division, stating that a foot over bridge at Rayanapadu station was being constructed at an estimated cost of `80 lakh and proposals for three more foot over bridges were put forth at a cost of `27 crore at the Vijayawada Railway Station.

A Road Over Bridge was also proposed on Vijayawada-Gudivada line near Madhura Nagar railway station. “Since SCR GM Vinod Kumar Yadav has monitored railway projects of the capital region, they have gained momentum,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

