Three held,Rs 10 lakh worth of gold seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths conducted raids on a goldsmith’s house on Sunday and arrested him for selling ornaments without issuing bills to customers. Two others, Patan Rizwan Khan (26) and Shaik Farook (19), were also arrested along with the prime accused Mohammad Shabbir (40) for working as his helpers, CTF assistant commissioner of police (ACP) G Rajiv Kumar said.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the individual gold ornaments manufacturing unit, which was running for two decades on BRT Road in One town, and seized 1232 grams of gold. “The helpers used to deliver gold ornaments to their customers in Warangal. Along with gold, we seized three mobile phones, one motorcycle and `4,030 from them,” said the ACP. The seized gold is worth approximately `10 lakh in market.