Vijayawada to host first Southern States’ meet on Liveable Cities

Andhra Pradesh is set to host the first Southern States conference on ‘Liveable Cities’ in Vijayawada on September 19.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh is set to host the first Southern States conference on ‘Liveable Cities’ in Vijayawada on September 19. It is to be organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). 
In a communique to the Special Chief Secretary, Satish Chandra, TERI’s Director General Ajay Mathur invited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to deliver the inaugural address. He also expressed readiness to support the State government in developing Amaravati into a green and sustainable capital. 

“The Energy and Resources Institute has chosen Amaravati for conducting the first Regional Policy Dialogue on ‘Livable Cities’ for Southern States. Royal Embassy of Denmark in India and network of the Global Compact of Mayors, South Asia will organise the event,” an official said. Dignitaries from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Pondicherry, and Chhattisgarh and global experts will participate in the workshop.  

The officials explained that the objective of the Regional Policy Dialogues was to bring together cities and state governments for formulating a policy framework and implementation models for enhancing livability of Indian cities. 

In a teleconference on Sunday, the officials told CM Naidu the same. On the occasion, Naidu directed AP Capital Region Development Authority officials to work with global organisations such as TERI to formulate a policy framework for the implementation of advanced technologies related to sustainable urban planning in Amaravati.

The programme is a part of the series of regional dialogues that will be conducted in Goa for Western region on September 21, in Sikkim for North Eastern region on October 9 and in Rajasthan for Northern region in the second week of October. The concluding national workshop will be held in Delhi on October 21.Municipal minister P Narayana, Principal Secretary of Capital Region Development Authority, Ajay Jain and other officials were present in the teleconference.

