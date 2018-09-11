Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati all set to host ‘thrilling’ int’l F1 powerboat racing championship in November

Amaravati  is all set to host the much-awaited powerboat racing of the year — F1H20.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is all set to host the much-awaited powerboat racing of the year — F1H20. The championship is scheduled to take place on November 16, 17 and 18, 2018 on the Krishna river. The adrenaline-pumping sport will feature teams from Amaravati India, Portugal, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China and UAE.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing (F1H2O) World Championship will make a comeback to India after the last edition was held in Mumbai in 2004. In this regard, Andhra Pradesh in association with the AP Tourism Development Corporation has planned an extravaganza featuring various exhibitions, culinary trails, AP Handloom fashion show, glass boat rides, quiz and the like.

India Extreme Adventure CEO Sandeep Mandava said, “We are thrilled to bring this event to the Indian shores. F1H2O is popular across the globe and its popularity compares to the F1 motor racing. Our endeavour is to put India on the sporting global map with the help of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Board and the State government.”

AP Tourism Authority CEO  Himanshu Shukla said, “Hosting F1 powerboat Grand Prix is a matter of pride for AP and the country. Our endeavour is to make this an annual event, which will showcase AP and India on the global map. Apart from nurturing sporting culture in the State, it will also increase flow of tourists into the state.”

AP Tourism Authority will also commission a triple pontoon luxury boat and an AC bus boat. The championship will also bring something novel to people of the region - floating cafeterias and swift boats on Krishna river, he added.

F1H2O World Championship is the world’s premier series of single-seater inshore circuit Formula1  powerboat racing, which started in 1981. Each race during the Grand Prix lasts about 45 minutes following a circuit marked out in a selected stretch of water. In the coming F1H2O championship, the highlight on the Krishna river will be the local fishermen’s boat race.

