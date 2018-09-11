Home Cities Vijayawada

Annadanam complex at Durga temple likely

According to temple officials, the devasthanam provides free meals to 5,000 devotees everyday under ‘Nitya Annadanam’ scheme in the third floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of devotees to have a permanent structure for conducting ‘Annadanam’ (serving of free meals) at Kanaka Durga Temple will be fulfilled soon as the temple authorities are contemplating construction of a G+3 building on Arjuna Street at an estimated cost of `15 crore.

According to temple officials, the devasthanam provides free meals to 5,000 devotees everyday under ‘Nitya Annadanam’ scheme in the third floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.
Footfall at the temple has doubled in the past few years and there is a strong demand for serving meals to the growing number of pilgrims. In this regard, temple authorities had proposed to increase the number of devotees to be fed from 5,000 to 10,000 per day. However, due to space constraint, the officials had to stick to the original number.

During the recent temple trust board meeting, several members asked chairman Y Gowranga Babu and temple executive officer V Koteswaramma to take steps to construct a spacious, permanent building for ‘Annadanam’.

The board members also told the EO that the devasthanam was facing severe criticism from the devotees for not serving the meals in a proper manner. Koteswaramma intervened and directed the Engineering Department officials to identify suitable land for the construction.

The proposed building will be able to accommodate 10,000 to 15,000 devotees, would have resting halls, store room for preserving groceries, an RO machine and a cooking room.

“With capital fund of the temple decreasing gradually, we are contemplating construction of a permanent structure for ‘Annadanam’ with donations offered to the presiding deity,” Koteswaramma said.

The Engineering Department officials have been directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the halls and come out with the cost estimates as well, the EO said. Corporate companies have also come forward to make donations for its construction.

Recently, a company expressed interest in serving 20,000 meals per day to devotees.
The works will commence in a few months and the new hall will be constructed in a year, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durga temple likely Kanaka Durga Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike