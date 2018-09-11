Home Cities Vijayawada

Miscreants rob four temples in two days

Koduru police were baffled after a series of robberies took place at four temples in the mandal on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Koduru police were baffled after a series of robberies took place at four temples in the mandal on Saturday and Sunday. In all the four cases, the miscreants robbed money and other valuables
donated by devotees.

According to Koduru Sub-Inspector (SI) S Priya Kumar, the robberies came to light on Monday morning when the priest of Lord Ram Temple, MSR Shastry, noticed that the offering box of the temple was broken and the donations were missing and lodged a complaint with the police.

Priya Kumar received simultaneous complaints of similar nature from priests of Sai Baba Temple and Pothuraju Swamy Temple. “A total of `6,000 has been stolen. We have formed special teams to nab the accused and have increased patrolling around other temples,” the SI said.

