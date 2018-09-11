Poly Tech Fest to begin on Sept 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday released a wall poster for the Poly Tech Fest, which is going to be conducted on September 23 and 24 in the State. On the occasion, he said: “By 2029, AP will achieve the first rank in the field of quality education.

In order to enhance technical skills of students, we are organising Poly Tech Fest, for which 20-30 projects have been short-listed from 1859 entries received.”

Students are showing keen interest in taking part in ‘Jnana Bheri’. The programme will be held on September 19 in Krishna University, Machilipatnam. On the occasion, the minister told the gathering that interviews for the candidates who cleared the written exam conducted by the AP Public Service Commission for assistant professor posts in State universities will commence soon.