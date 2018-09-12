4 lakh expected to visit Durga temple on Oct 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam to provide hassle-free darshan for devotees during Moola Nakshatram on October 14. According to temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, over four lakh devotees, especially students, are expected to visit the temple on that day.

The trust board committee meeting of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple was held at Madapati Guest House here on Tuesday to review the arrangements being made by authorities for the nine-day Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri from October 10 to 18. Temple Trust Board Committee chairperson Y Gowranga Babu chaired the meeting.

Disclosing the details to media, Koteswaramma said that around 3.5 lakh devotees visit the hill shrine every year on the day of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ when the presiding deity is adorned as ‘Goddess Saraswati’. The event is considered most auspicious during Dasara festivities. The EO said foolproof arrangements are being made by the temple authorities for October 14 keeping in view heavy rush of devotees and visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to offer ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk robes) to the Goddess. Some more VIPs are also expected to accompany the CM.

The devasthanam has decided to offer ‘Kadamba’ prasadam and drinking water at regular intervals to devotees waiting in the queue lines that are being erected from Lord Ganesh temple, Canal Road, to the hill shrine, EO said. In addition, the devasthanam is also setting up refreshment stalls near Rajagopuram, Ghat Road and Gosala for the convenience of devotees.

Rituals like Chandi Homam, Laksha Kumkumarchana and others will be performed at the temple during the festivities. Devotees can participate in the rituals to be held at Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.Each ticket for special Kumkumarchana costs `3,000 and `4,000 for Satha Chandi Homam. However, on ‘Moola Nakashtram’ day, devotees have to pay `5,000 for participating in the special Kumkumarchana ritual, she said. Koteswaramma said advanced CCTVs will be installed. Following alleged irregularities at the cell phone counter, the devasthanam has removed the contractor and decided to maintain it on its own, she added.