6-yr-old crushed under bus wheels

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy was crushed under the wheels of a school bus after he slipped and fell while boarding the vehicle at Vatsavai village on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 12th September 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy was crushed under the wheels of a school bus after he slipped and fell while boarding the vehicle at Vatsavai village on Tuesday evening. According to Vatsavai police, the boy, Shaik Jaan Basha, was a class Ist student of Takshashila school at the village. Driver Naik who did not notice Jaan Basha boarding the bus to go home at 4 pm, started the vehicle and stepped on the accelerator.

Under the impact,  the boy fell off and came under the rear wheels of the bus. He died on the spot. “The school management failed to appoint an attender to accompany the bus and ensure the safety of the children. This amounts to negligence,’’ the police said.

Upon learning about the incident, the parents of the boy reached the spot and blamed the school management for the death of their son  and demanded that the police take stringent action against the bus driver and the school. “It is the responsibility of the school management to ensure the safety of the children while picking and dropping them at their houses.

It was sheer negligence on part of the driver to start the bus without ensuring that all the children boarded the bus,” said grief-stricken parents of the boy. Police registered a case against Naik under Section 304 (A) and took him into custody and seized the vehicle. 

