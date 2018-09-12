Home Cities Vijayawada

70% rise in dengue, Vizag worst-hit

 The number of dengue cases has increased by 70 per cent in the first eight months of 2018 compared to corresponding period in 2017, reveal official documents.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of dengue cases has increased by 70 per cent in the first eight months of 2018 compared to corresponding period in 2017, reveal official documents. Out of the total 2,764 dengue cases, 70 per cent of them are from Visakhapatnam district.Though Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu claimed the State government had succeeded in controlling diseases, BJP and TDP members underlined the need to take effective steps to check dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases. 

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the government had failed in the fight against mosquitoes (Domalapai Dandayatra) and asked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to admit the fact.
“Of course, the Chief Minister has succeeded in slinging mud on the BJP, but has come a cropper in his government’s fight against mosquitoes,’’ he said.

Stating that his son was suffering from high fever, he said the spread of dengue is alarming, particularly in Visakhapatnam. He asked Naidu to visit the city to see the state of affairs in King George Hospital for himself. TDP MLA from Vizianagaram K Appala Naidu said he has been hospitalised due to fever. “While visiting villages during ‘Grama Darshini’ programme, I was aghast to know that there  are one or two dengue patients in every house,’’ he said.

Replying on the seasonal diseases debate in the Assembly on Tuesday, Ramakrishnudu said the government was giving priority to healthcare. Seeking to know how the BJP members can say the government has failed in its fight against mosquitoes, he wanted to know whether they had any data on mosquitoes. On scarcity of doctors, he said the problem arose because specialist doctors prefer private hospitals. “In this regard, we have issued orders to increase the wages in government hospitals,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival