Andhra Pradesh’s aid to Kerala Rs 51 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contribution from Andhra Pradesh to the flood-ravaged Kerala stands at Rs 51 crore.

Altogether the financial assistance from Andhra Pradesh is Rs 35 crore and the remaining contribution is in the form of flood relief materials. While the AP government announced `10 crore, AP NGOs donated `20 crore and employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation donated `1 crore. Donations include rice worth Rs 6 crore sent by AP Civil Supplies department and other flood relief materials from various organisations.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and

Real-Time Governance Society chief executive officer Babu A will hand over the financial assistance to

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.