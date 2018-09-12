CM attacks Modi, says Centre creating rift between AP, TS 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the Centre is obstructing the State’s development and is vindictive to the interests of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know whether there is any difference between the Colonial rule and the BJP government at the Centre. “Failing to deliver justice to AP, the Centre is attempting to create a rift between both the Telugu states — AP and Telangana,’’ he alleged. “The Centre collects taxes from the State, but is denying to extend needed support,” he said.

Stating that he had no intention to develop enmity with Telangana as there will be no use of confrontation, Naidu took exception over Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming his action as ‘immature’ in Parliament.

Referring to the Centre mentioning that the AP High Court will continue in Telangana in the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Naidu said, “As we have left Hyderabad and settled here, I wrote a letter to the Centre asking it to complete the bifurcation of High Court. Is it fair on the part of the Centre to file an affidavit in such a manner. It all show their intentions to create disturbances between the two Telugu State.’’

Participating in the short discussion on ‘Construction of Capital City Amaravati, Development of Trunk Infrastructure’’ in the AP Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister launched a broadside against Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Pointing out that the Centre failed to respond to the recommendation of Niti Aayog director, who mentioned that AP government submitted Utilisation Certificates to a tune of `1,632 crore and suggested the Centre to release `666 crore to AP, he sought to know how can Shah criticise that Amaravati is only on paper.

Finding fault with Modi for not announcing any financial assistance to Capital while laying foundation stone, Naidu said he came across some media reports that though Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who attended the function, planned to announce `500 crore to Amaravati, he went back assuming that the Prime Minister may feel bad.

Rao himself leaked it to media, Naidu alleged.

But, Modi should remember that despite serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years, Ahmedabad remained Ahmedabad. “During my stint as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh for nine years, I have created Cyberabad in Hyderabad,” Naidu said.

When BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the TDP leaders are propagating against the Centre that it gave meagre fund for capital city while giving `2,500 crore for the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Chief Minister demanded the Centre to issue a White Paper on the same.