Home Cities Vijayawada

Forest department observes Martyrs Day, remembers 14 ‘tree-protector’ officials

Rao also admitted that there was a staff-crunch.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Forest department on Tuesday observed Martyrs Day to remember the 14 forest officials who lost their lives fighting to protect trees, and to commemorate Rajasthan’s 363 Bishnoi community members who were killed for protesting against tree-felling in 1730. Interim District Forest Officer (DFO) of Krishna district, Ramachandar Rao, responded to a question asked by TNIE by agreeing for the need to follow the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), which mandates planting double the number of trees cut for private or government construction. 

“It is important that industrialists follow the WALTA Act as many construction projects are being taken up in the nascent state of Andhra Pradesh. A few corporate people are being responsible and consulting us regarding translocation of trees before undertaking construction projects.

However, more number of trees need to be planted and we must also water them and take good care of them to ensure their survival and growth,” he said. Another source from the Forest Department told TNIE  that no one was following the WALTA Act because there weren’t enough officials in the department to ensure that people adhere to the act.

Rao also admitted that there was a staff-crunch. “Yes, it is difficult to implement the act as there aren’t enough personnel to go to the site and check if the trees have been planted,” he said. When the department met to commemorate the martyrs, he named the 14 officials who had died in line of duty and extolled their sacrifice. V Aasheervadam, M Venkataramana, L Raja Rao, SK Khader, M Krishnaiah, C Ramaiah, Abdul Gaffoor, D Ramachandra Reddy, SK Sahim Basha, C Sreenivasulu, NR Sreedhar, N David Karunakar, Didla Lazer, and Shaik Bajee Shaheed were the officials martyred. 

He further narrated how the Bishnoi community members, who worshipped trees, protested against their felling when soldiers sent by a king who wanted wood to get his fort renovated, slaughtered them in cold blood. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival