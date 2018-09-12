Imported cigarettes seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police conducted surprise raid on a godown at Kothapet in One Town on Tuesday and arrested one person. The police also seized gutkha and imported cigarettes worth Rs 6.22 lakh stored in the godown. ACP(CTF) said the accused, D Srinivasa Rao (52), took a rented a house in Kothapet with the aim to carry on the illegal activity.