Land sought for setting up five IAF enclaves

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: B Suresh, in-charge Southern Air Command of Indian Air Force, Trivandrum met CM N Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday along with a team of officials and discussed setting up of five air force enclaves in the State.

The proposed IAF enclaves will be set up at Donakonda (Prakasam district), Vijayawada (Krishna district), Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district), Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district) and Nellore (Nellore district).

The Air Force delegation requested the CM to allot necessary land for those five enclaves and air bases. IAF sought 800 acres in Donakonda, 25 acres in Vijayawada, 10 acres at Bhogapuram and 55 acres in Nellore for their IAF enclaves.