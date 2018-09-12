Home Cities Vijayawada

Polavaram Gallery Walk inauguration today

For three days from September 14, Naidu will take part in ‘Jalasiri ki Harati’ programmes  at Srisailam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vijayawada.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Gallery Walk, Spillway, of the Polavaram project at 10.05 am on Wednesday. On September 16, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Kondaveeti Vagu Lift Irrigation Scheme, constructed to divert as much as 5,000 cusecs of flood water from the capital villages.

For three days from September 14, Naidu will take part in ‘Jalasiri ki Harati’ programmes  at Srisailam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vijayawada. Speaking after inspecting the lift irrigation scheme near Undavalli on Tuesday, Rao said buses would be arranged from the CM’s Camp Office in Vijayawada for farmers as well as public to reach the project site so as to take part in Gallery Walk’s inauguration. 

“This is a historic moment as one of the critical parts of the Spillway is ready. The gallery will help in monitoring the dam’s functioning and operations,” he said. 

