Cops nab 20 property offenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested 20 notorious property offenders belonging to three gangs on Wednesday and recovered 23 motorcycles, one Innova car, two auto-rickshaws, gold and silver ornaments, and cash worth `22.56 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Crime) B Rajakumari said the sleuths of central crime station (CCS) arrested 20 accused when they were found roaming in a suspicious manner. When they were sent for investigation, all the accused confessed to their crime and handed over the stolen property to the police.

From one gang, which consists of seven members, police recovered 21 motorcycles, one car, and two auto-rickshaws worth `15.48 lakh. “The gang members, experts in bike thefts, get access to the vehicles with the help of duplicate keys. Of the seven members, one Naik is a mechanic by profession and sells away the stolen bikes in the black market,” DCP B Rajakumari said. She added, “There are four gang members notorious for stealing money by diverting the attention of vehicle owners and escaped.”