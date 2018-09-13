Home Cities Vijayawada

Doctors told to pay Rs 4.50 lakh for negligence

In addition, the doctors were ordered to pay an amount of Rs  50,000 to Satyaveni for causing her mental agony and another Rs  5,000 to meet her court expenses.

Published: 13th September 2018

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Consumer Forum Judge has asked two doctors, Tetali Venkata Rama Reddy and Tetali Sayanarayana Reddy, to pay a compensation of Rs 4.50 lakh to one Satti Satyaveni, who lost vision in her left eye after an operation at Naryanareddy Hospital, Anaparti. In her complaint to the Consumer Court in 2013, Satyaveni had accused the doctors of showing negligence during the operation on November 18, 2012.

