Green idols: Municipal school students lead the way

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The students of Municipal Corporation Primary School in Guntur presented an eco-friendly Ganesha idol to Muncipal Administration director K Kanna Babu on Wednesday. The students used clay, wheat flour, rice flour, various seeds and other environment-friendly material in making the idol.

According to a press release, the students made the idols as part of the ‘No Bag Day’ initiative launched by the municipal administration department. “The students of 1,750 municipal schools made eco-friendly idols and presented them to people.

The ‘No Bag Day’ initiative will help in honing the creativity among students,” Kanna Babu said on the occasion. The ‘No Bag Day’ gives the students of municipal schools relief from carrying books on second and fourth Saturdays in a month.