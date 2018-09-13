School buses on government radar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education department of Krishna district is planning to organise an inspection drive and conduct surprise checks on schools buses in the backdrop of a recent incident in which a small boy was crushed under the wheels of his school bus.

Across the district, there are 2,800 school and college buses and almost 90 per cent of them belong to private institutions. This number is increasing drastically every year and between 2017 and 2018, over 500 new buses started running. However, the officials of the education department agreed that no inspection drive has been conducted by the department till date.

Speaking to TNIE, K Ravi Kumar, Deputy DEO of Krishna district said, “The officials of Road Transport Authority (RTA) conduct inspections. But we don’t usually check whether there are helpers in school buses, or whether the driver is aged below 60 years etc.

After the recent accident, we are going to conduct inspections differently. “As many as 79 vehicles have been checked from April 1 to August 31 this year. Over 600 school buses do not comply with the requirements listed in Rule 185 (g) of Motor Vehicle Act. They have been asked to fulfil them. The violators have been fined more than`3.7 lakh in total.