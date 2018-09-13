Home Cities Vijayawada

School buses on government radar

They have been asked to fulfil them. The violators have been fined more than`3.7 lakh in total.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education department of Krishna district is planning to organise an inspection drive and conduct surprise checks on schools buses in the backdrop of a recent incident in which a small boy was crushed under the wheels of his school bus.

Across the district, there are 2,800 school and college buses and almost 90 per cent of them belong to private institutions. This number is increasing drastically every year and between 2017 and 2018, over 500 new buses started running. However, the officials of the education department agreed that no inspection drive has been conducted by the department till date.

Speaking to TNIE, K Ravi Kumar, Deputy DEO of Krishna district said, “The officials of Road Transport Authority (RTA) conduct inspections. But we don’t usually check whether there are helpers in school buses, or whether the driver is aged below 60 years etc.

After the recent accident, we are going to conduct inspections differently. “As many as 79 vehicles have been checked from April 1 to August 31 this year. Over 600 school buses do not comply with the requirements listed in Rule 185 (g) of Motor Vehicle Act. They have been asked to fulfil them. The violators have been fined more than`3.7 lakh in total.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
School buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru