100 electric charging stations by December 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken a big step towards green transport revolution in Andhra Pradesh by introducing electric vehicles across the State. In this regard, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to set up at least 100 electric charging stations in 100 days across the State in the first phase.

In a teleconference with Energy department officials, Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao said the Chief Minister wants to introduce electric vehicles in public transport system across the State and enquired about the deployment of charging infrastructure.“The Chief Minister has given clear directions to set up electric charging stations in the first phase without waiting for electric vehicles. No State in the country has taken such a revolutionary initiative.

As the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed MoU for supplying around 10,000 electric vehicles and 4,000 chargers to the State soon, we have to expedite setting up of charging stations and then, we can focus on electric vehicles,” Kala Venkata Rao said. The minister directed the CMDs of Discoms to coordinate with district collectors and come up with at least 10 locations frequently visited by public in each district to set up electric charging stations. “The process must be completed in September itself, including inviting tenders, and at least 100 charging stations must be set up by December 10 as per the directions of Chief Minister,” he told the officials.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain directed the project officer of electric vehicles to submit the specifications required for setting up charging stations suitable for charging two-wheelers and three-wheelers. He suggested that the charging station locations be set up at hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, railway stations, collectorates and transport offices among others. The minister said Naidu also gave clear directions that all the new applications for new agriculture connections must be registered as and when requested by the farmers without any objections.

Electric vehicles to hit the road soon

The State has set a gigantic target of having 10 lakh electric vehicles in the next five years

Andhra Pradesh aims to become a hub for electric mobility ecosystem in the country