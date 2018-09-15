Home Cities Vijayawada

970 sirens to warn of lightning strikes

With the deaths of two persons due to lightning strike in Krishna district on Thursday, the district administration has initiated safety measures.

Published: 15th September 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the deaths of two persons due to lightning strike in Krishna district on Thursday, the district administration has initiated safety measures.  As part of these measures, the district is going to install sirens in 970 village panchayats of the district.In this regard, B Lakshmikantham, the district collector in an official press release said soon the warning sirens will be installed in the village panchayats to alert people about lightning strikes.

“Though the Disaster Management Authority is issuing alerts almost 30 to -40 minutes before the strike, many people in rural areas are still losing lives with the strikes.  So from now on, as the alerts reach district collectors, we would alert village officials and the sirens will alert the people. An awareness programme on lightning alerts will be conducted at village level,” he added.

Two people from Pedana mandal, Vemula Nagajyothi of Krishnapuram village and P Basavayya of Nandigama village died due to lightning strike on Thursday. According to weatherman, there was a change in weather conditions and rains across the State after 48 hours. Low pressure area is likely to develop over West, central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around 18th September.

