AP Street HCL Services inaugurated

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the State government was committed to develop the economy and provide more job opportunities to the youth.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Information technology Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the State Street HCL Services, a joint venture between HCL Technologies and US-based State Street Corporation, at the Medha Tech Park in Gannavaram on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the State government was committed to develop the economy and provide more job opportunities to the youth. The facility, spread over 63,000 square feet at the tech park, would create more than 1,000 employment opportunities in the fields of capital markets, fund administration, investment management and brokerage services.

 HCL Technologies corporate vice-president Anoop Tiwari said the firm would expand its presence in the State, which will boost employment and skill development opportunities for the youth of the State.

