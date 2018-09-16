Bonsai exhibition starts in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The effort Amaravati Bonsai Society put in nurturing the exhibited plants is visible. VMC will provide the society with a plot to display the plants and help them create a platform to promote the bonsai cultivation technique in Vijayawada,” said VMC chief J Nivas, at Railway Function Hall, Suryaraopet, on Saturday.

As many as 120 trees collected by 12 members of Amaravati Bonsai Society were displayed on the first day of the two day Bonsai exhibition. 700 students from Montessori High School, Botany section of Loyola College, and various other government institutions arrived to see the aesthetically grown plants.

Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson Lakshmi Parthasarathy said her corporation was enthused by the collection of plants.

“We are going to build a 200 acre theme-based park in Amaravati and it will have a bonsai section that will be developed in consultation with the Amaravati Bonsai Society members,” said the Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson. Politician Devineni Umamaheswara Rao’s wife Devineni Anupama, who was also present at the exhibition, wished the members of the society good luck for their endeavour.