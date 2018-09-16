Naidu’s bete noire IYR in BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former AP Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao, who had been going all out in criticising the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government, joined the BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Saturday.Accompanied by BJP State president Kanna Laksminarayana, the former bureaucrat met Amit Shah, who formally welcomed Rao into the party by offering him a BJP ‘kanduva’.

Krishna Rao’s entry into the saffron party assumes significance as the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to expose the alleged corruption and irregularities in the Naidu government after snapping ties with its ally.

Krishna Rao too has been vocal in criticising Naidu’s decisions and policies over a variety of issues including that of capital construction, Tirumala missing jewellery and Amaravati bonds.

Krishna Rao was appointed chairman of the AP Brahmin Corporation by Chandrababu Naidu but the views of the former bureaucrat offended the government. Krishna Rao was later removed from the post after which he sharpened his attack on the Naidu’s government.Though there were reports for sometime that Krishna Rao would join YSRC, he chose to join the BJP.