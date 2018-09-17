Home Cities Vijayawada

2 youths arrested for rash driving

Two youths were arrested for rash driving and knocking down a two-wheeler at KS Vyas Complex on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road on Saturday night.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths were arrested for rash driving and knocking down a two-wheeler at KS Vyas Complex on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road on Saturday night.

According to One-town circle inspector (CI) Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the accused Bhavaneni Ramakrishna (29) and Teja (26), drove their Maruti Swift Dzire to the food court set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Bandar Road around 1 a.m. and knocked down a two-wheeler driver, Satish (28), who was on his way home.

The accused fled the scene but Satish and his  friends caught hold of them near Kaleswara Rao Market and even damaged their car in a fit of rage. They also lodged a complaint with the One-town police. By then, the accused had hit a few more vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  