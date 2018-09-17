2 youths arrested for rash driving

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths were arrested for rash driving and knocking down a two-wheeler at KS Vyas Complex on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road on Saturday night.

According to One-town circle inspector (CI) Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the accused Bhavaneni Ramakrishna (29) and Teja (26), drove their Maruti Swift Dzire to the food court set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Bandar Road around 1 a.m. and knocked down a two-wheeler driver, Satish (28), who was on his way home.

The accused fled the scene but Satish and his friends caught hold of them near Kaleswara Rao Market and even damaged their car in a fit of rage. They also lodged a complaint with the One-town police. By then, the accused had hit a few more vehicles.