60-year-old woman tied up, robbed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Robber tied a 60-year-old woman in her residence and robbed her of 20 sovereigns of gold and a mobile phone at Bharathi Nagar in the city on Saturday night.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the victim’s husband noticed her tied. According to Patamata police, the husband Sambasiva Rao (65) is a building contractor by profession and reportedly went to Ongole on Saturday morning on some errand leaving his wife Krishnaveni (60) alone at home. Krishnaveni is suffering from paralysis.

“Around 7 pm, a robber knocked Krishnaveni’s door and when she opened the door, he barged into the house and tied her and later decamped with gold and mobile phone,” said the police. Following Sambasiva Rao’s complaint, Patamata police have filed a case and taken up a probe.