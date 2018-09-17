Centre, State unite for Swachh Pakhwada, Paryatan Parv

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre and State Tourism Department have come together to launch Swachh Pakhwada from September 16 to 30 and Paryatan Parv from September 16 to 27. The two programmes were flagged off from Gandhi Hill on Sunday. Inaugurating the programmes, BJP MP and Gandhi Hill Board chairperson Gokaraju Gangaraju said, “Gandhi Hill is an example of how tourism and cleanliness are intertwined and important.

Two months ago, the hill was literally a mess with pines growing all around and garbage strewn everywhere; it was a hub for anti-social activities. Now, after we cleaned the place, it has become an ideal tourism spot where families come to have a good time. This shows how tourism must focus on cleanliness to attract tourists.” Swacch Pakhwada will be celebrated in Suryalanka Beach in Guntur, Shilparamam in Tirupati, Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam, Dindi in East Godavari, Mypadu Beach in Nellore, Dwaraka Tirumala in W Godavari, Harita Hotel in Kurnool, Lepakshi in Anantapur, Thumalapanta in Prakasam, Kalingapatnam beach in Srikakulam, Gurajada Heritage Home in Vizianagaram and conclude in Vijayawada’s Berm Park on September 30.

Paryatan Parv will begin on September 16 and culminate on World Tourism Day on September 27. Activities such as quiz and painting competition and workshops on tourism will be held in all universities. On the occasion, Andhra cuisine food festivals have been planned in Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Vizianagaram. Adventure sports such as trekking in Araku, scuba diving in Visakhapatnam, and workshops on homestay will also be held.