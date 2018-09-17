Five kids injured in firecracker blast

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five children were injured, while bursting firecrackers during Ganesh immersion procession in Chandarlapadu mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, the five children reportedly participated in the Ganesh idol immersion procession held in their colony on Sunday evening around 5pm and received burn injuries when one firecracker fell on the stock kept in an auto-rickshaw. Suddenly, fire broke out in the auto-rickshaw and the children received burn injuries.

“They were rushed to Vijayawada government hospital and given treatment. While the three children were said to be safe, condition of two is critical,” police said. Meanwhile, Collector B Lakshmikantham and Minister Devineni visited the hospital and assured support to the children.